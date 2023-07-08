Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 98.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in V.F. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Up 0.4 %

VFC opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

