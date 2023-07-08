Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Insider Activity

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $108.78 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

