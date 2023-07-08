E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Michael Farlekas Sells 13,000 Shares

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $71,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Farlekas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $69,810.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $58,890.00.

E2open Parent stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 99.46%. The company had revenue of $166.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $4,990,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 638,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 16,957,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETWO shares. Bank of America downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

