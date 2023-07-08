Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EML stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.06. Eastern has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Eastern

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Henry purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barington Capital Group L.P. boosted its stake in Eastern by 0.4% during the first quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 630,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 523,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

