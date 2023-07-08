eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in eBay by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $249,526,000 after buying an additional 3,889,380 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,463,000 after buying an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after buying an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in eBay by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,709,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $70,079,000 after buying an additional 1,358,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.