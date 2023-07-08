Edward J. Dulac III Sells 5,182 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $25,029.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares in the company, valued at $600,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FATE stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

