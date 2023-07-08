Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.