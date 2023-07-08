Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $134,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.4 %

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

LLY stock opened at $452.10 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $429.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

