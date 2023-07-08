ELIS One Day Volume Hits $1,039.84 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. ELIS has a total market cap of $13.48 million and $1,039.84 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019376 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,284.97 or 1.00037277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.07255236 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $152.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

