Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Tops $2.73 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Energi has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $2.73 million and $197,130.36 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00045631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,980,522 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

