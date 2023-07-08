Enzyme Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for about $18.24 or 0.00060206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $37.69 million and approximately $312,337.59 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,069,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,065,606 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

