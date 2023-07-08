ERC20 Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.13 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $12.13 million and $7.88 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019265 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014111 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,248.51 or 0.99993962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01073344 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $132.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.