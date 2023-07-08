Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $39.15 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.