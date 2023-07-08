Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $19.06 or 0.00062906 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $113.64 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,306.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00323029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $277.80 or 0.00916633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.00552470 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00138856 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,861,261 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

