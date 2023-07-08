Ethereum (ETH) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,864.09 or 0.06157451 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $224.08 billion and approximately $4.27 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00045177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030448 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,209,152 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

