EthereumFair (ETF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.62 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $153,293.65 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.10169015 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $484,374.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EthereumFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

