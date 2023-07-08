Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 40 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $11.13 on Friday, reaching $452.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,675. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $429.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

