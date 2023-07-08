Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum China by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Yum China Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.59. 1,197,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.