Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $60,299,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $38,511,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $28,604,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,256.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 764,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,949,000 after acquiring an additional 707,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reinstates” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

