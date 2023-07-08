Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. 3,416,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BBWI. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.