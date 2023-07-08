Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 13,218 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,218 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $74.33. 2,614,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

