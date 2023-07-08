Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,550 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,736,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,739,000 after buying an additional 396,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,822,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,893,000 after acquiring an additional 589,494 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Rogers Communications by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Rogers Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,964,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,126,000 after acquiring an additional 53,767 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCI. Barclays began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.34. 271,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.11%.

About Rogers Communications

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.