Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 36,950 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,950 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 0.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $40,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.38. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $109.42 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

