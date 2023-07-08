Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,295 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $64,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,420,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

