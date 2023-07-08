Exane Asset Management Invests $10.91 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,000. Lam Research accounts for approximately 6.2% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,175,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.5 %

LRCX traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $617.87. 728,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $595.10 and its 200 day moving average is $523.84. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $651.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

