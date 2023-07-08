Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,597 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. 11,093,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,334,101. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.