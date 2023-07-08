Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $293,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 210,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 550.7% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.43. 2,510,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,954. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

