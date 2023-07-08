Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 1,577 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,108,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

