Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.24. The company had a trading volume of 777,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $276.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

