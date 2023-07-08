First Personal Financial Services Boosts Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,858,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,197,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL opened at $1,348.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,351.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,702.15. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

