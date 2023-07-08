First Personal Financial Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 2.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Unilever were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,061,000 after acquiring an additional 758,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,744,000 after acquiring an additional 144,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

