First Personal Financial Services Buys 340 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Equinix were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $801.00.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $772.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $793.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $746.73 and its 200 day moving average is $716.49.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

