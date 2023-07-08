First Personal Financial Services Grows Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on STAA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.73.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.12.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

