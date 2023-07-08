First Personal Financial Services Has $2.23 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Intuit were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $448.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.52.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

