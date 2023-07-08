First Personal Financial Services Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $72.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

