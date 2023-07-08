First Personal Financial Services Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.3 %

ATVI stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.