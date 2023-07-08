First Personal Financial Services Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after purchasing an additional 715,624 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

