First Personal Financial Services Reduces Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in SK Telecom were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SK Telecom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

