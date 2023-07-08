First Personal Financial Services Reduces Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $24,303,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $65.32. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

