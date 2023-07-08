First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.24

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and traded as high as $36.65. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 29,236 shares trading hands.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $310.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.6646 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.