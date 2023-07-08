Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

NYSE:FOR opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $301.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 1,065.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading

