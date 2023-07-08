Frax Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.00 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Frax has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $12.23 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

