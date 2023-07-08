Freedom Day Solutions LLC Buys 19 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,470.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,515.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,490.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,755 shares of company stock worth $14,373,061 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

