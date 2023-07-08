Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $240,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.17.

NYSE:BLK opened at $684.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $671.39 and a 200 day moving average of $688.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.