Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 2,489 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Silgan makes up approximately 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Silgan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,402,000 after buying an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after buying an additional 114,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silgan by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,667,000 after buying an additional 868,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Silgan by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,425,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,527,000 after acquiring an additional 466,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Up 1.6 %

SLGN stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. Silgan’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.