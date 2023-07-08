Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $67.23

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.23 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 62.95 ($0.80). Frenkel Topping Group shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.81), with a volume of 56,000 shares traded.

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of £80.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6,350.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Frenkel Topping Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About Frenkel Topping Group

In other news, insider Richard Fraser sold 185,000 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £129,500 ($164,360.96). 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

