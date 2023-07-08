FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $485.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.