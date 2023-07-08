FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 108.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,095,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTEB opened at $49.92 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

