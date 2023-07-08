FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.54.

ETN opened at $198.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.72 and a 200-day moving average of $171.25. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $202.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

