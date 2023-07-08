FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,445 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $116.22 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.